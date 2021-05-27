Police appeal to find wanted man David Purkiss
Published: 5:21 PM May 27, 2021
- Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary
Police are asking the public to call 999 if they see David Purkiss.
Avon and Somerset Constabulary state the 33-year-old is wanted in connection with investigations into criminal damage, as well as malicious communications.
He is known to have links with Weston-super-Mare, Burnham-on-Sea and Highbridge.
Purkiss is described as being about 5ft 11ins and has short brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach, but call 999 and give reference number 5221095819. Alternatively, if you know where he may be, call 101.
