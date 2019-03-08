Advanced search

Man wanted in connection with assault found in Somerset

PUBLISHED: 15:42 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 03 June 2019

Man arrested in connection with assault.Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

A man has been arrested by police in connection with an assault, which left a second man in hospital after an incident at a house party.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary arrested John Finn after finding him in Axbridge today (Monday).

The man in hospital, in his 20s, remains in a stable condition after he sustained injuries following the assault in Priory Road, in Wells, on May 25.

Officers arrested Finn, aged 44, as part of its investigation, who will now be questioned in connection with the incident.

The force said it is grateful to those who shared its appeal to trace John who was found in the town.

Avon and Somerset is now asking for help to find out more information about the attack.

People are being urged to contact the police through www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact, or by calling 101, quoting the reference number 5219116782.

