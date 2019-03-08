Man wanted over serious assault should not be approached, say police

Gordon Maddocks is wanted by the police. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A wanted man may be in Weston, which has prompted a police appeal to be launched.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary is warning people not to approach Gordon Maddocks, aged 60, but to contact them if he is spotted in the area.

He is wanted in connection with false imprisonment and serious assault offences and the force say he may be using buses as a way of travelling around the district.

He is white, 5ft 4ins, of medium build with receding black and greying hair which is slung into a ponytail.

He also has a grey and pointed goatee beard.

Maddocks is wanted in connection with crimes committed in Bristol this month.

As well as having links to Weston and the city he also has connections to Cornwall.

People are being urged to contact the force if they have seen him since April 16.

Those with information should contact the police on 101 and quote the reference number 5219083017.