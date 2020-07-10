Police renew appeal for wanted man
PUBLISHED: 09:00 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:00 10 July 2020
Archant
Police are renewing their appeal for wanted man James Ashworth.
Police wish to speak to the 27-year-old in connection with failing to comply with a court order.
He has links to Axbridge and police have received reports he may be in the Somerton area.
Ashworth is described as white, of average build and is about 5ft 8ins tall.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 999 rather than approach him and give the reference 5220128271.
If you know where he may be, call 101 and use the same reference number.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.