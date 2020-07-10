Advanced search

Police renew appeal for wanted man

PUBLISHED: 09:00 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:00 10 July 2020

James Ashworth is wanted by police. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Archant

Police are renewing their appeal for wanted man James Ashworth.

Police wish to speak to the 27-year-old in connection with failing to comply with a court order.

He has links to Axbridge and police have received reports he may be in the Somerton area.

Ashworth is described as white, of average build and is about 5ft 8ins tall.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 999 rather than approach him and give the reference 5220128271.

If you know where he may be, call 101 and use the same reference number.

Woman falls from roof in Weston

A woman has fallen from a roof at an address in Weston. Picture: Vicky Angear

Burnham Businesses forced to reclose

The Lighthouse Inn, in Burnham-on-Sea. Picture: Google Street View

Woman sustains serious injuries after falling from roof in Weston

Play areas to remain closed across North Somerset

Play areas in North Somerset will remain closed.

Couple shares the secret to their 70-year marriage

Gordon and Maureen Clarke celebrate their 70th anniversay on July 8.

