Police renew appeal for wanted man

James Ashworth is wanted by police. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Archant

Police are renewing their appeal for wanted man James Ashworth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police wish to speak to the 27-year-old in connection with failing to comply with a court order.

He has links to Axbridge and police have received reports he may be in the Somerton area.

Ashworth is described as white, of average build and is about 5ft 8ins tall.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 999 rather than approach him and give the reference 5220128271.

If you know where he may be, call 101 and use the same reference number.