World War Two veteran inspires pupils

Vera Hay visiting students at Broadoak Academy. Archant

Students from a Weston-super-Mare school were treated to a visit from a World War Two veteran as part of their history studies.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Vera Hay, who was a junior nurse in the Queen Alexandra Imperial Military Nursing Service, visited Broadoak Academy to talk about her time in France, which involved treating up to 200 casualties a day.

Vera and her unit landed on Gold Beach during the first week of the D-Day landings and within hours of arriving, she was busy treating the wounded soldiers including prisoners of war.

Students were given the chance to ask her questions about her service to our country.

Principal Kathleen McGillycuddy said Vera is an inspiration to her and the students.

She said: "I was humbled to meet Vera.

"From landing on the beaches of Normandy under enemy fire, working until 'she dropped' to stop soldiers from haemorrhaging to death and receiving France's Legion d'honneur, she is an absolute inspiration."