Wassails to begin next week

Congresbury Wassailing ceremony at the Millennium Green. Archant

A West Country tradition which has been enjoyed for centuries will celebrated in the coming weeks.

Wassailing season begins on Saturday, with revellers set to flock to orchards in hope of blessing apple trees and encouraging a fruitful crop.

Villagers armed with pots and pans will walk through the orchards led by a green man in hope of scaring away evil spirits.

The wassails start in Congresbury and Blagdon on Saturday.

The Congresbury event will be held at the Millennium Green at 3pm, and celebrations in Pill will begin at start The New Inn, in Park Lane, at 11.30am.

Rich’s Cider Farm, in Mark’s Mill House Road, will host a wassail on January 18 at 7.30pm.

Hutton’s annual celebration will be held at Wood View, in Moorcroft Road, at 6pm on January 19 and Wick St Lawrence’s Icelton Farm, in Wick Road, will be held the same day at 5pm.

