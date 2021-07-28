News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Water Adventure Play Park's water is off again

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 11:40 AM July 28, 2021   
Water Adventure Play Park switches on water for first time in years

Water Adventure Play Park has confirmed its water has been switched off, just days after it returned. - Credit: Water Adventure Play Park

Water Adventure Play Park in Weston has switched off its water pumps, just days after turning them on ahead of a busy summer.

The park has confirmed that there was an issue with its pump room which affected its water quality and that an order has been placed for a replacement, with updates expected to come.

Its water had previously been switched off for more than a year due to the Covid pandemic and vandal attacks.

Weston-super-Mare's Water Adventure play park

The park remains open and free for guests. - Credit: Archant

The park's Facebook page states: "We experienced issues with a piece of equipment in the plant room for the splash pad.

"The park is open but the water is off. The grounds team will get the relevant engineer to take a look today and make an assessment."

The park is managed by Weston Town Council who have told the Mercury that an engineer is on standby to make repairs.

Clerk, Malcolm Nicholson said: "Although we believe the water is fine, we cannot run the splash pad until this is repaired so that we can take reliable readings.

Most Read

  1. 1 Worle resident left with maggot-infested bins during heatwave
  2. 2 Electrical appliance retailer opens appliance showroom
  3. 3 Versatile extended cottage with annexe in rural village
  1. 4 Council hopes to reopen Weston Marine Lake later this week
  2. 5 Could self-driving pods be the future of Weston?
  3. 6 Covid warning issued in North Somerset
  4. 7 Have your say on new stroke services
  5. 8 Pub fun day raises hundreds of pounds for charities
  6. 9 Opening date announced for new supermarket
  7. 10 LOVE ISLAND 2021: Weston's Jake Cornish makes it official with Liberty

"We have ordered a new part and are hoping it arrives today, we have an engineer on standby to install it the same day when it comes."

The water park remains open, despite its lack of water, and is free to guests.

For more information, visit the park's Facebook page www.facebook.com/WaterAdventurePlayPark

Summer
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chris and Milly Constantinou.

Popular Weston restaurant closes after nearly 60 years 

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Weston's Marine Lake has closed temporarily. 

Marine Lake

Temporary closure of Weston's Marine Lake

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Lovely to see the donkeys on the beach, pleasing so many youngsters. Picture: Terry Kelly

Weston Beach

Owners address concerns raised over Weston donkeys during heatwave

Carrington Walker

person
Some of the disruptions that could delay your travel in North Somerset from July 19.

Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset 

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus