Water Adventure Play Park's water is off again

Published: 11:40 AM July 28, 2021

Water Adventure Play Park in Weston has switched off its water pumps, just days after turning them on ahead of a busy summer.

The park has confirmed that there was an issue with its pump room which affected its water quality and that an order has been placed for a replacement, with updates expected to come.

Its water had previously been switched off for more than a year due to the Covid pandemic and vandal attacks.

The park's Facebook page states: "We experienced issues with a piece of equipment in the plant room for the splash pad.

"The park is open but the water is off. The grounds team will get the relevant engineer to take a look today and make an assessment."

The park is managed by Weston Town Council who have told the Mercury that an engineer is on standby to make repairs.

Clerk, Malcolm Nicholson said: "Although we believe the water is fine, we cannot run the splash pad until this is repaired so that we can take reliable readings.

"We have ordered a new part and are hoping it arrives today, we have an engineer on standby to install it the same day when it comes."

The water park remains open, despite its lack of water, and is free to guests.

