Water Adventure Play Park switches water on again

Published: 5:00 PM July 22, 2021

The water pumps in Water Adventure Play Park have been switched on for the first time since 2019 as it gears up for a busy summer holiday in record-high temperatures.

The water park, in Knightstone Road, has been in high demand in the last week due to the heatwave, after closing for maintenance last month.

Weston Town Council is tasked with maintaining the park and its clerk, Becky Walsh, explained why there has been such a delay with getting the water back on.

She told the Mercury: "The decision was made to switch the water off as we would not have been able to maintain social distancing throughout the pandemic.

"As things began to ease, we needed to train more staff who would be able to check the chlorine levels for the water as many staff were being pinged on the NHS Covid-19 app."

Last month, the park was temporarily closed due to a vandal attack - something the town council hopes will not occur again.

The water park was recently closed due to a vandal attack. - Credit: Archant

Mrs Walsh added: "We hope vandals will not target the water park again as it will be regularly manned now.

"When scallies do decide to climb the walls and mash glass bottles and graffiti on areas where children play then we do not have a choice other than to close and deal with the mess.

"But, at the moment, the place is looking gorgeous, we had a mural installed by artist Martin Darcy and the place has been repainted."

A satellite information centre has also been set up for the water park after people complained that the nearest one, located at the Tropicana, was too far away.

Mrs Walsh added: "We now have electric Tuk-Tuks which travel into the town and guide tourists to us and hand out information leaflets.

"Hopefully they can help people reach us during the summer holidays and keep the place busy."

For more information and events from Water Adventure Play Park, visit its Facebook page www.facebook.com/WaterAdventurePlayPark