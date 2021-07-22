News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Water Adventure Play Park switches water on again

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 5:00 PM July 22, 2021   
Water Adventure Play Park switches on water for first time in years

Water Adventure Play Park has switched on its water for the first time since 2019. - Credit: Water Adventure Play Park

The water pumps in Water Adventure Play Park have been switched on for the first time since 2019 as it gears up for a busy summer holiday in record-high temperatures.

The water park, in Knightstone Road, has been in high demand in the last week due to the heatwave, after closing for maintenance last month.

Weston Town Council is tasked with maintaining the park and its clerk, Becky Walsh, explained why there has been such a delay with getting the water back on.

She told the Mercury: "The decision was made to switch the water off as we would not have been able to maintain social distancing throughout the pandemic.

"As things began to ease, we needed to train more staff who would be able to check the chlorine levels for the water as many staff were being pinged on the NHS Covid-19 app."

Last month, the park was temporarily closed due to a vandal attack - something the town council hopes will not occur again.

Weston-super-Mare's Water Adventure play park

The water park was recently closed due to a vandal attack. - Credit: Archant

Mrs Walsh added: "We hope vandals will not target the water park again as it will be regularly manned now.

Most Read

  1. 1 Popular Weston restaurant closes after nearly 60 years 
  2. 2 Opening date announced for new supermarket
  3. 3 GP Patient Survey: Improvements planned for Weston GP surgery following patient feedback
  1. 4 Covid warning issued in North Somerset
  2. 5 Summer by the Sea: 'North Somerset is the place to be'
  3. 6 Mayor praises excellent Archie after community clean-up  
  4. 7 Concerns raised over Weston donkeys during heatwave
  5. 8 July 19: What are the new Covid rules in Weston pubs?
  6. 9 Hundreds head to town for Weston Bike Night
  7. 10 Weston nightclub announces relaunch party with celebrity guest

"When scallies do decide to climb the walls and mash glass bottles and graffiti on areas where children play then we do not have a choice other than to close and deal with the mess.

"But, at the moment, the place is looking gorgeous, we had a mural installed by artist Martin Darcy and the place has been repainted."

A satellite information centre has also been set up for the water park after people complained that the nearest one, located at the Tropicana, was too far away.

Mrs Walsh added: "We now have electric Tuk-Tuks which travel into the town and guide tourists to us and hand out information leaflets.

"Hopefully they can help people reach us during the summer holidays and keep the place busy."

For more information and events from Water Adventure Play Park, visit its Facebook page www.facebook.com/WaterAdventurePlayPark

Summer
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Images of the proposed redevelopment of Locking Road and Sunnyside Road car parks have been revealed

North Somerset Council

Council could take control of housing sites in Weston after lack of action

Stephen Sumner

person
Tonnes of litter left on Weston beach after bank holiday

Amber weather warning for extreme heat in Weston 

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Police want to speak to anyone who was in the area who may have seen what happened. 

Man pulls necklace from woman’s neck in Weston robbery

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Grand Atlantic Hotel.

North Somerset Council

Seafront hotel launches wedding service under revamp

Carrington Walker

person
Comments powered by Disqus