Water park expansion plans approved

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 April 2020

Brean Splash water park has been given the green light to expand its facilities.

As part of a five-year development plan, Brean Leisure Park revealed proposals in January to extend its facilities with four new rides, including a new outdoor ‘feature pool’.

Sedgemoor District Council approved the plans on the condition the park delays construction until a traffic-management plan is submitted to the council and approved.

The plans will see several new rides introduced at the Coast Road water park including a wave rider which can be used by two people at the same time, and a space bowl described as a ‘high-thrill water ride’ aimed at eight to 14 year olds.

The park is also planning to install an all-ages water play area, and a ‘Multislide’ aimed at families and multiple users at the same time.

The facilities are currently closed during the Coronavirus lockdown.

