Watoto Choir perform for Cheddar students

Watoto Children's Choir performing at Kings Of Wessex Academy. Picture: Jude Owens Jude Owens

An African choir brought joy to a Cheddar school.

The Watoto Children’s Choir made a return to The Kings Of Wessex Academy, in Station Road, Cheddar, for a lunchtime and evening concert as a part of their We Will Go tour.

For the first concert, there was little standing room in the Main Hall as students and staff watched film footage from the choir’s home country, Uganda, where the Watoto Church has been celebrating Christ and caring for the community and orphan children since 1983.

Christian leader Elizabeth Alden was pleased to welcome the choir.

She said: “We thank the Watoto Choir for bringing to the academy such vibrancy and joy of Jesus in their hearts and it was lovely to see our young people smiling and enjoying the message in their music and dance.”

A group of children enjoyed answering questions from a year 10 RE class about the Holy Spirit and his work in their lives and community, then they asked their own questions of the Kings’ pupils.