Weston community radio sees growth during lockdown

Jack Wilfran has seen a growth in his listeners since lockdown. Jack Wilfran

Presenter Jack Wilfan said that many fans have thanked the station for their work during lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Weston-based community radio station has gone from strength to strength during lockdown, thanks to listeners’ support.

Wave Community Radio’s flagship breakfast show is an example of this growth.

Presenter Jack Wilfan has managed to broadcast his show from his bedroom, Monday to Friday.

Jack said: “We’ve received many messages from people thanking us for the work we are doing during the crisis. We’ve grown exponentially since the lockdown.”

The Weston presenter believes that this experience has only improved the quality of his show.

He added: “Presenting from home is interesting. It took a little while to get used to but I think it’s helped us become more in touch with local people in the same situation and create a more intimate output with the

connection between presenter and listener being stronger.”

Log on to www.wavewsm.co.uk to listen to Jack and his colleagues.