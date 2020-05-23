Weston community radio sees growth during lockdown
PUBLISHED: 14:23 23 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:24 23 May 2020
Jack Wilfran
Presenter Jack Wilfan said that many fans have thanked the station for their work during lockdown.
A Weston-based community radio station has gone from strength to strength during lockdown, thanks to listeners’ support.
Wave Community Radio’s flagship breakfast show is an example of this growth.
Presenter Jack Wilfan has managed to broadcast his show from his bedroom, Monday to Friday.
Jack said: “We’ve received many messages from people thanking us for the work we are doing during the crisis. We’ve grown exponentially since the lockdown.”
The Weston presenter believes that this experience has only improved the quality of his show.
He added: “Presenting from home is interesting. It took a little while to get used to but I think it’s helped us become more in touch with local people in the same situation and create a more intimate output with the
connection between presenter and listener being stronger.”
Log on to www.wavewsm.co.uk to listen to Jack and his colleagues.
