Full attendance for Worle youngster
PUBLISHED: 09:00 30 October 2020
Archant
A former Worle pupil celebrated after completing his time at the school with a 100 per cent, five-year attendance record.
Callum Moon was rewarded with a certificate and £30 of Amazon vouchers after not missing a single day of his education at Worle Community School Academy (WCSA).
The 16-year-old is now embarking on a career as a carpenter, and is aiming to own his own company in the years to come.
Principal Jacqui Scott said: “Callum is an inspiration to every single student at WCSA, as he has proven to be diligent and hard-working.
“It really is an outstanding achievement to not miss one single day of his schooling whilst at WCSA.”
Head of year 11 Kerry Pooley added: “Callum’s resilience will serve him well through life.
“We are very proud of him, 100 per cent attendance throughout his secondary school life is a fantastic achievement.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.