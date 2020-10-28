Advanced search

Full attendance for Worle youngster

PUBLISHED: 09:00 30 October 2020

Callum Moon did not miss a day at Worle Community School Academy. Picture: Shane Dean

A former Worle pupil celebrated after completing his time at the school with a 100 per cent, five-year attendance record.

Callum Moon was rewarded with a certificate and £30 of Amazon vouchers after not missing a single day of his education at Worle Community School Academy (WCSA).

The 16-year-old is now embarking on a career as a carpenter, and is aiming to own his own company in the years to come.

Principal Jacqui Scott said: “Callum is an inspiration to every single student at WCSA, as he has proven to be diligent and hard-working.

“It really is an outstanding achievement to not miss one single day of his schooling whilst at WCSA.”

Head of year 11 Kerry Pooley added: “Callum’s resilience will serve him well through life.

“We are very proud of him, 100 per cent attendance throughout his secondary school life is a fantastic achievement.”

