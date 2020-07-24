Maths award for school

WCSA was named Hegarty Maths Super School. Picure: Shane Dean Archant

Worle Community School Academy (WCSA) has been named one of the top performing Hegarty Maths schools in the country.

WCSA ranked in the top 10 per cent for the number of videos watched by students.

The title of Hegarty Maths Super School was awarded after a successful year of Hegarty Maths usage at Worle, particularly during lockdown.

During the academic year, students answered more than 670,000 questions and completed more than 18,000 hours of additional learning.

Hegarty Maths is an educational platform which is used in schools to help students learn all the different maths skills they need for their GCSE qualifications.

Sean Wood, head of maths, said: “The students have excelled themselves in maths throughout the year and the statistics speak for themselves. Our students thoroughly deserve this award and we are delighted so many students are enjoying their maths.”