Sports hall and auditorium upgraded at school for £400k

Students and teachers inside the upgraded auditorium. Picture: Shane Dean Archant

A cash injection has seen an auditorium and sports hall upgraded for students.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Students and teachers outside the sports hall. Picture: Shane Dean Students and teachers outside the sports hall. Picture: Shane Dean

Worle Community School Academy (WCSA) now has retractable seating for more than 300 students and spent around £400,000 upgrading its facilities.

The academy hosts drama performances throughout the year, which are attended by primary school children and members of the community.

The state-of-the-art auditorium will help expand its music, drama and arts provisions.

WCSA has also had massive improvements to the sports hall, changing rooms and gymnasium, with hundreds of thousands of pounds spent on flooring, lighting and state-of-the-art decoration.

The upgraded auditorium. Picture: Shane Dean The upgraded auditorium. Picture: Shane Dean

The funding boost from the school allocation fund means the academy becomes one of the largest school campuses in North Somerset.

Principal Jacqui Scott said: “The auditorium and gymnasium look really superb. They are both very welcome additions to what is an excellent and substantial educational campus.

“We have a wonderful caring and high achieving ethos, excellent extracurricular provision including the Jill Dando News Centre and the ground-breaking eco club.”

The money received from the school allocation fund will also help other schools in the Priory Learning Trust.

Students and teachers inside the upgraded sports hall. Picture: Shane Dean Students and teachers inside the upgraded sports hall. Picture: Shane Dean

Neville Coles, chief executive of the Priory Learning Trust, said: “We are delighted to provide even more improvements to the new look Worle School, now WCSA.

“With a significant investment in the sports hall and in the new auditorium at around £400,000 we are again improving the community facilities and those for the WCSA kids and parents.

“WCSA is looking fantastic and we hope local parents will see the new facilities in the online films that will be shared in the coming weeks by the school.

“Miss Scott, as principal, and her team are doing a great job after many years of underfunding at the school. It’s now back to its best.

“We challenge and we support to achieve at WCSA.

“Despite the current pandemic the school is now thriving and we’d warmly welcome anyone wishing to hear more about plans and the next stages for a school which has been at the heart of Worle and Weston’s education provision for many years.”