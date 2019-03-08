Advanced search

Wear It Blue to support Weston Hospicecare

PUBLISHED: 13:00 20 September 2019

Hospice launches Wear It Blue campaign.

Weston Hospicecare is calling on supporters to take part in a new initiative.

The charity's #WearItBlue encourages schools, workplaces and community groups to dress in blue in exchange for a suggested minimum donation of £1.

It will take part during the national hospicecare awareness week, which runs from October 14-18, and supporters are being encouraged to use the hashtag #WearItBlue on social media.

Community fundraiser Rachel Mansfield says: "#WearItBlue is an exciting project and we hope it will give our supporters a fun way to raise money to support our work.

"You can simply get your workplace to wear blue for a day that suits you during the week or supporters can take the theme further if they wish.

The hospice's shops will be running promotions on blue clothing on October 16.

For more information, email rachel.mansfield@westonhospicecare.org.uk

