Weather warning issued due to fog

The fog is expected to last all morning. Archant

A yellow weather warning has been issued in North Somerset due to fog.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Freezing fog patches are expected to last until 11am this morning (Tuesday) and may cause some travel disruption.

Drivers are urged to take care on the roads and commuters could face delays to bus and train services.

The weather could also cause delays or cancellations to flights.