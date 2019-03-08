Weather warning for heavy rain in Weston
PUBLISHED: 08:10 07 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:18 07 June 2019
Archant
Heavy showers are expected to hit Weston-super-Mare early this afternoon.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of rain for the area.
Heavy showers are expected around 2pm today (Friday) and could last until 11pm.
A few homes and businesses could be flooded and bus and train travel may be affected with journeys taking longer.
Drivers are warned to take care on the roads due to spray and flooding.
Some interruption to power supplies and other services is likely.