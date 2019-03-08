Advanced search

Weather warning issued for Weston

PUBLISHED: 18:21 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:21 30 September 2019

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain. Picture: Terry Kelly

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain. Picture: Terry Kelly

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Heavy showers and possible flooding is forecast for Weston-super-Mare tomorrow (Tuesday) after the Met Office issued a weather warning.

The meteorologists have issued a yellow warning, with North Somerset set to be hit by torrential downpours throughout the day.

The warning is in place from 6am-8pm, with motorists advised driving conditions could be difficult while public transport networks could be affected.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Heavy showers are likely across south Wales and southern England on Tuesday with a small chance of disruption from flooding.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings and there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses."

Most Read

Cannabis centre to open soon in Weston

Artist Lin Toulcher with people who use the centre. Picture: Stephen Sumner/BBC

Police hunt trio accused of Weston shop fraud

Police have appealed for help to identify these men.

Weather warning issued for Weston due to heavy rain

Weston waves

Mental health crisis centre to open next spring

The service will provide a safe, welcoming place for people in acute, emotional distress.

Doctors to give out lifestyle prescriptions

Lifestyle prescriptions are being introduced to try to reduce the number of medications being used.

Most Read

Cannabis centre to open soon in Weston

Artist Lin Toulcher with people who use the centre. Picture: Stephen Sumner/BBC

Police hunt trio accused of Weston shop fraud

Police have appealed for help to identify these men.

Weather warning issued for Weston due to heavy rain

Weston waves

Mental health crisis centre to open next spring

The service will provide a safe, welcoming place for people in acute, emotional distress.

Doctors to give out lifestyle prescriptions

Lifestyle prescriptions are being introduced to try to reduce the number of medications being used.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Worle welcome past players and supporters for reunion event

An old Worle FC team photo

Weather warning issued for Weston

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain. Picture: Terry Kelly

Speedway: Rebels ready to try again

Chris Harris leads the way (pic Tony Hartmann)

PICTURES: Food festival held in Weston

Robert Hawker Venison at eat:Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mental health crisis centre to open next spring

The service will provide a safe, welcoming place for people in acute, emotional distress.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists