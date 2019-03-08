Weather warning issued for Weston

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain. Picture: Terry Kelly (c) copyright newzulu.com

Heavy showers and possible flooding is forecast for Weston-super-Mare tomorrow (Tuesday) after the Met Office issued a weather warning.

The meteorologists have issued a yellow warning, with North Somerset set to be hit by torrential downpours throughout the day.

The warning is in place from 6am-8pm, with motorists advised driving conditions could be difficult while public transport networks could be affected.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Heavy showers are likely across south Wales and southern England on Tuesday with a small chance of disruption from flooding.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings and there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses."