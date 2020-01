Weather warning issued for Weston

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for wind in Weston-super-Mare. Archant

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind in Weston-super-Mare, Burnham and Highbridge on Monday.

Areas of North Somerset are set to be hit by winds of up to 80mph next week.

The warning is in place from 12-11.59pm on Monday.

Motorists are being advised driving conditions could be difficult while public transport networks could be affected.