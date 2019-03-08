Advanced search

WEATHER WARNING: Rough forecast for Weston this weekend

PUBLISHED: 09:27 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:27 15 March 2019

Windy Wednesday at around high tide. Picture: Steve Britton

Windy Wednesday at around high tide. Picture: Steve Britton

A week of unsettled weather in Weston-super-Mare is set to continue tomorrow (Saturday) after the Met Office issued a warning.

A yellow warning is in place from 4am-9pm, with North Somerset set to be battered by gusts ranging from 50-70mph.

The town has endured wet and blustery conditions for several days which show no sign of relenting just yet.

A Met Office spokesman said: “A spell of strong winds is expected to affect southern UK, the strongest winds adjacent to coasts in the west and south.

“It’s likely some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves.

“Delays to public transport are likely, with longer journey times for rail and bus services.

“Difficult driving conditions are possible, with delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges the main concern.”

