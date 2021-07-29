Gale force winds expected to hit North Somerset

Published: 12:26 PM July 29, 2021

An amber weather warning for wind has been issued for Weston and North Somerset this evening.

Storm Evert will bring a spell of strong to gale force winds to coastal areas from 9pm today (Thursday). The weather warning, issued by the Met Office, is in place until 7am tomorrow (Friday).

The winds may cause damage to infrastructure and lead to travel disruption. The Met Office has also warned of possible injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

Gale force winds could lead to tiles blowing off roofs, falling trees, damage to buildings and temporary outdoor structures, and power cuts.

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Winds are set to ease on Friday afternoon, with isolated showers and spells of sunshine. Temperatures could reach 21C, with sunshine and showers forecast over the weekend.