Fire crews receive hundreds of calls as temperatures soar

Soaring temperatures are seeing fire crews being called to tackle more blazes.

Between July 11 and 18, the Avon Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS) Control has received 418 calls where 'fire' is mentioned in the narrative - topping the 330 calls of the same nature received the previous week.

The calls come as more bonfires, barbecues and other deliberate fires spread out of control due to soaring temperatures.

With temperatures set to remain above in the mid-twenties well into the night (July 19 into 20), the service is calling on people to look after themselves and those around them.

"Simple tips are to stay indoors or in the shade, stay hydrated and keep blinds and windows closed during the day," said an AFRS spokesperson.

"Checking in on friends and neighbours to ensure that they are following advice and have enough supplies such as water and sunscreen is also a good idea.

"Aside from health and wellbeing, many people are making the most of the heatwave and taking to the great outdoors to enjoy the sunshine.

"Some of the most popular heatwave traditions are lighting barbecues and spending warm evenings outdoors, next to a fire. While we understand that many people will be tempted to light fires during this period, we would strongly urge you not to do this.

!Barbecues and bonfires pose a significant risk in high temperatures; with the surrounding areas being dry, fires can quickly spread out of control.

"Fires can also emit sparks which can travel sometimes metres from the seat of the fire and set light to grass, wood or even things like garden furniture and trees."

READ MORE: How to stay safe in a heatwave

If you are having a barbecue or bonfire, at home or out and about, follow the three Os:

Outside: Never use a barbecue indoors, on a balcony or in any kind of conservatory or greenhouse. Never start a bonfire indoors.

Out of the way: Keep barbecues and fires well out of the way of trees, fences, bushes and other garden features. If you’re out and about, make sure that you are barbecuing in an area where it is legal and safe to do so. Keep your barbecue out of reach of children, pets and beach balls or lawn games.

Out for good: When you have finished barbecuing, make sure the barbecue is out. After cooking, make sure the barbecue is cool before moving it. Empty ashes onto bare garden soil, not into dustbins or wheelie bins. If they're hot, they can melt the plastic and cause a fire.

"It’s essential that you follow individual safety instructions for the barbecue that you are using, even if you feel confident," the spokesperson added.

"Always ask for help if you need it, and avoid consuming excessive amounts of alcohol as this can impair your ability to barbecue safely.

"Always dispose of your barbecue and packaging safely and legally.

"If you get into difficulty and the fire becomes to large to handle, call 999 immediately and ask for the fire service."