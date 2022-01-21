Temperatures in Somerset drop to -6C - but what about the weekend?
- Credit: Joanne Martin
Temperatures have dropped to -6C in Somerset this morning, according to the Met Office.
The forecaster reports the freezing temperature was recorded at Clevedon and in Yeovilton, South Somerset, at 7am today (January 21).
It comes as freezing conditions grip the country, with temperatures dropping to around -5C elsewhere in the South West.
In Weston itself, temperatures dropped to around freezing (0C).
However, a Met Office forecaster said there would be plenty of winter sunshine around for the rest of the day, with temperatures reaching around 8C.
"Feeling less cold compared to yesterday with winds remaining light," they said.
Tonight, they said: "More in the way of cloud developing overnight, but clear periods are likely at times.
"Temperatures dipping below freezing under the clear spells, especially in the south and east."
And on Saturday, they said things would remain dry, but cloudy, with termperatures reaching around 8C.