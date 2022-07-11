Met Office issues 'extreme heat' warning for Somerset

The Met Office has issued a rare 'extreme heat' warning for most of the country. - Credit: Archant

A rare 'extreme heat' warning has been issued by the Met Office for Somerset and most parts of the UK.

The amber warning is in place all-day for this coming Sunday (July 17) due to the possibility of 'exceptionally high temperatures' that could have widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.

This comes after the country is in the middle of a heat wave where most parts of the UK has seen 'widely-above average temperatures'.

There is already a Level 3 heat health alert issued by the UK Health Security Agency for the south west.

Current forecasts predict highs of 26C in North Somerset on Sunday, but this could yet increase as models become more accurate over the course of this week.

The Met Office says 'population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced leading to potential serious illness or danger to life,' and warns people visiting coastal areas or rivers to be aware of an 'increased risk of water safety incidents'.

Public transport delays and road closures are also possible.

London and the south east is expected to see much of the hot weather on Sunday with highs of 37C.

The highest ever temperature recorded in the UK was 38.7C in Cambridge on 25 July, 2019.