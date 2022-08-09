'Extreme heat' warning issued for Somerset

An 'extreme heat' warning has been issued for Somerset this week. - Credit: Met Ofice/Archant

Another rare 'extreme heat' warning has been issued for Somerset this week, a second such alert in less than a month.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for hot weather from Thursday (August 11) to Sunday (August 14) for much of the UK.

Forecasters predict North Somerset will reach highs of 28C on Friday and Saturday.

The warning comes after southern England experienced the driest July since records began in 1836, and the second-warmest January to July period on record amid human-caused climate breakdown.

According to the Met Office, the 'extreme heat' may bring 'adverse health effects' to vulnerable people and symptoms such as dehydration, nausea, fatigue to the healthy population.

This is the second such rare warning to be issued for Somerset in less than one month. The last was issued on July 11 where 'exceptionally high' temperatures sizzled the country for almost two weeks.

This current hot spell is expected to last longer than last months, but with lower temperatures.

The hottest temperature ever recorded in the UK was in July, reaching 40.3C in Lincolnshire.

The Met Office says the hot weather may cause delays to road, rail and air travel, and has warned people near waterways and coastal regions to be aware of the dangers of water.