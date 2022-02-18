Storm Eunice: Flood alerts issued for Somerset coastline

Several flood alerts are in place along the Somerset coastline. - Credit: Archant

The Environment Agency (EA) has issued several flood warnings and alerts across the Severn Estuary, including five flood alerts and one flood warning around the regions coastline.

Currently, a flood warning is in place for Burnham - this means flooding is expected and residents must 'act now' to help prevent the impacts of flooding.

The EA says: "Storm Eunice is expected to bring severe gale force winds across the Somerset coast early Friday and into Saturday, coinciding with spring tides.

"We are expecting this to cause very large and powerful waves along the coast.

"Flooding is possible two to three hours either side of the high tide at 7.45am.

"Areas most at risk are the coastline between South Esplanade and Berrow including Margaret Crescent, Pier Street, Abingdon Street, The Esplanade, College Street and Regent Street.

"Strong winds are expected to continue throughout the day. Please be careful, especially along beaches, promenades and coastal footpaths and stay aware in case further warnings are issued."

The following advice from the EA for the Burnham coast is to:

Move vehicles to higher ground if it’s safe to do so.

Move family and pets to safety.

Move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property, starting with cherished items and valuables, then furniture and furnishings.

Turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it’s safe to do so; never touch an electrical switch if you’re standing in water.

If you have property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, use them now.

Several flood alerts have also been issued for the coast from Burnham to Avonmouth. These areas include Berrow, Brean, Uphill, Weston, Sand Bay, Kingston Seymour, Clevedon and Portishead.

The EA says a flood alert means 'flooding is possible'.

"We are expecting very large and powerful waves along the coast, and sea spray may overtop coastal defences.

"Flooding to coastal properties, roads, footpaths and farmland is possible two to three hours either side of the high tides.

"Please be careful and stay aware in case further warnings are issued.

"Coastal conditions should ease for the high tide at 8.30am on Saturday."

