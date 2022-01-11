Weather warning issued for fog across Somerset

The weather warning is in place until noon on Wednesday - Credit: Met Office

A weather warning has been issued for much of Somerset as dense fog looks set to engulf the county.

The Met Office warning runs from 10pm tonight (January 11) to noon tomorrow.

"Dense fog patches likely to cause some travel disruption overnight and during Wednesday morning," said the warning.

People could expect 'slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible', they added, as well as 'a chance of delays or cancellations to flights'.

The warning comes as a Met Office forecaster said temperatures in North Somerset could drop to -2C overnight tonight.

"Any remaining cloud will clear this evening to leave a dry night with clear skies," they said.

"It will turn cold and frosty by morning, with some patchy fog developing in places."

And Wednesday would see a foggy start.

"A frosty start on Wednesday with some patchy fog," the forecaster added.

"The fog will slowly lift and clear mid-morning onwards, leaving a fine and sunny afternoon across the region."

Temperatures could reach 9C, they said.