How to prepare for Storm Eunice

Storm Eunice is expected to bring strong winds on Friday.

North Somerset Council has issued advice on how to stay safe as Storm Eunice approaches.

The guidance comes after the Met Office upgraded its weather warning for 'extremely strong winds' across Somerset from amber to red, meaning there is a likely 'danger to human life'.

People in the area are being asked to stay informed of the risks by watching local weather updates and prepare for any potential disruption.

The red weather warning will be in place from 7am to 12pm tomorrow (Friday).

The council's advice says:

Expect us to be busy. Our officers will be working around the clock but can’t be everywhere.

Allow extra time to travel as roads may be busier than usual.

Secure your property, garden furniture and any other objects that could blow away and become a hazard.

Know where to go if you had to leave your home and how you’d get there.

Always call 999 in an emergency. Report any urgent problems on the roads caused by the storms which don’t need an emergency response to the police by calling 101.

Cllr Mike Bell, executive member for emergency management at North Somerset Council, said: "We’re urging people to please stay at home during the worst of the weather - please stay away from away from coastal paths, piers, promenades, parks and woodlands.

"Make sure your mobile phone is charged and you have a torch handy.

"Don’t risk your safety or that of the people who would come to your rescue if you got into trouble.

"Our highways team is on standby to help with fallen trees, blocked roads and flooding. We’ll also be closing the floodgates at Weston seafront.

"There could be some disruption to our services and we will update our website and social media accounts so please check there for information."

Western Power Distribution has also issued the following advice:

Keep a battery charger handy so that you can recharge your phone and follow updates on social media, our online power cut map or Power Cut Reporter app.

Check that you have a phone available that will work in a power cut – digital or cordless ones may not work.

Have things like a torch or lantern ready as it's not best to use candles or paraffin lights.

Protect sensitive electrical equipment such as computers with a surge protector plug.

If you have a mains operated stair lift, check to see if there is a manual release handle that can be used to return it safely to ground level if it stops working.

An amber weather warning is also in place from 5am to 9pm tomorrow, meaning there is still a 'potential danger to life' after the strong winds subside.

The extreme weather is expected to ease by Saturday.