How to stay safe in a heatwave

There is 70 per cent change of a heatwave in the South West this weekend. - Credit: Archant

The mercury is set to rise, possibly to record-breaking temperatures, over the course of this week as the country is gripped by a heatwave.

A rare 'extreme heat' warning was issued for Sunday (July 17) earlier this week, and now has now been extended to Monday and Tuesday (July 18-19).

According to the Met Office, temperatures in North Somerset are expected to reach highs of 30C on Monday and 29C on Tuesday.

There is already a Level 3 heat health alert issued by the UK Health Security Agency for the south west.

If you are travelling, London, parts of Essex and the Midlands will see the brunt of the scorching heat with possible record-breaking highs of 40C and over.

Today (July 15) is the first time the Met Office has ever issued a red warning for 'exceptional heat,' and the first time it has forecast temperatures of 40C in the UK.

The highest ever temperature recorded in the UK was 38.7C in Cambridge on 25 July, 2019.

⚠️⚠️🔴 Red Extreme heat warning issued 🔴⚠️⚠️



Parts of England on Monday and Tuesday



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMg9c70



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/YHaYvaGh95 — Met Office (@metoffice) July 15, 2022

North Somerset Council has issued the following advice on how to stay safe in extreme temperatures.

Stay well hydrated and avoid excess alcohol.

Stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm, when the UV rays are strongest.

If you need to go out, wear sunscreen with a high SPF, a hat, sunglasses and walk in the shade.

Be aware of tide times so you don’t get caught out and remember there can be hidden dangers under the water.

Close curtains and windows that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler.

Never leave anyone in a closed parked vehicle, especially babies, children and animals.

Look out for signs of heatstroke, in yourself and others.

The council’s director of public health, Matt Lenny, said: "If someone in the heat feels dizzy, tired or has intense thirst and a headache, move them to a cool place as soon as possible and encourage them to drink plenty of water.

"Get them to lie down and raise their feet slightly. You can cool their skin with cool water, a sponge and a fan. Most people will feel better within 30 minutes and, if not, you should seek immediate medical help."