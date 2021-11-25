News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Strong winds expected across Somerset this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 11:51 AM November 25, 2021
Weston, North Somerset and South West has been issued a yellow weather warning from the Met Office for Saturday

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Saturday. - Credit: Met Office

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for high winds in the South West this weekend. 

Gusts up to 44mph could reach Weston and the South West on Saturday, affecting much of the UK.

A yellow weather warning means that travel disruption and damage to property is likely.

The warning has been issued from midnight until 6pm on Saturday.

The Met Office has also warned of danger to life from flying debris and damage to tress on roads. Power outages may occur from roof tiles and temporary structures damaging the lines. 

Injuries could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Travel disruption is to be expected. 

The windy weather is meant to ease on Sunday with sunny intervals and a gentle breeze coming in from the north west, a high of 6C.

