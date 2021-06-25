News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weather: Sunny weather predicted for North Somerset next week

Henry Woodsford

Published: 10:31 AM June 25, 2021   
Portishead Marina.

Portishead Marina.

Sunny and warm weather will be returning to North Somerset next week.

This coming weekend, however, is set to be a cloudy one, with light showers predicted for Sunday afternoon, but temperatures will be between 19 and 20C.

The Met Office has forecasted light rain for Monday and light showers could fall on Thursday evening. 

From Tuesday, sunny days are predicted, with temperatures reaching 21C.

Temperatures will drop to 13 and 14C in the evenings. 


North Somerset News

