People urged to book up for vaccine as soon as possible

Published: 9:56 AM May 25, 2021

People are being urged to book up for their vaccine as soon as they are eligible. - Credit: Pixabay

People in North Somerset are being urged to book up for their Covid-19 vaccine to protect themselves and their families.

The NHS in the South West is calling on anyone eligible for the vaccination to book an appointment as soon as possible. Appointments are now open to people aged 32 and over.

Vaccines-in-numbers--38-070-038-receive-first-dose

Last week, the Government and the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) announced that second dose appointments will be brought forward from 12 to eight weeks for those aged 50 – to give people greater protection against the Indian variant.

More: No cases of Indian variant in North Somerset.

Dr Julie Yates, lead consultant for screening and immunisation Public Health England and NHS England and NHS Improvement South West, said: “Getting vaccinated is the most important step we can take to protect ourselves, our families and our communities against Covid-19, so when it is your turn to get your first or second dose please do so.

“Following updated advice from the government and the JCVI, people aged 50 and over and the clinically vulnerable are having their second doses brought forward to help counter the spread of the new variant. It is really important to have the second dose as this provides maximum protection against Covid-19, including this new strain.

“People who should have their second dose brought forward do not need to contact the NHS. The NHS will let you know if you need to rebook.”

The Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are highly effective against the Indian variant after two doses. However, the vaccines are only 33 per cent effective three weeks after the first dose.

More: Somerset top for vaccination rates: how many people have been vaccinated in your area?

Elizabeth O’Mahony, regional director of the NHS in the South West, said: “We continue to work hard across the South West to provide the vaccination to as many people as possible and it is a tribute to our staff and volunteers that almost 69 per cent of people have now had a vaccination.

“As we move through the age cohorts, more and more people are being invited to go online or call 119 and book their jab. Vaccines are safe, effective and it’s never too late to get vaccinated if you’re eligible."