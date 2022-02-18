IN PICTURES: Storm Eunice causes damage across North Somerset

Damage to the Odeon frontage in Weston. - Credit: Paul Jones

Storm Eunice continues to batter the South West today (Friday) as wind gusts in excess of 70mph reaches the Somerset coastline.

Here are some pictures of the widespread damage Storm Eunice has caused in our area.

Fallen tree in Nailsea Lion's Green. - Credit: James Steel

Bristol Road Lower was closed earlier due to a fallen tree. - Credit: Mark Canniford

Damage to the Odeon's frontage in Weston. - Credit: Paul Jones

Further damage to the Odeon's frontage. - Credit: Paul Jones

A fallen tree blocked Uphill Road South today. - Credit: Sally Bee

High waves crash along Weston's coast at Birnbeck. - Credit: Charlie Williams

High waves crash along the seafront at Birnbeck. - Credit: Charlie Williams

A swimming pool smashes through a fence by Lidl car park in Clevedon. - Credit: Sasha Walker

Damage to shop frontage opposite TJ Hughes in Weston. - Credit: Paul Jones

Two telegraph poles have subsided in the wind near Mark and Wedmore. - Credit: Paul Jones

A trampoline has smashed through the garden fence in Worle. - Credit: Shan Heaney



