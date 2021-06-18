Showers forecast across North Somerset this weekend

Published: 12:55 PM June 18, 2021

North Somerset could see some light rain today (Friday), followed by heavier showers on Sunday and Monday. - Credit: Archant

Light rain is expected across North Somerset today, with temperatures forecast to be 15C for the start of England’s match against Scotland tonight (Friday).

If you are watching the game in a pub garden, it could get a little chilly, as the temperature drops into the evening.

Saturday looks slightly warmer, with sunny spells during the morning and highs of 19C. However, it could turn cloudy in the afternoon with some showers, which will become heavier and more frequent overnight.

Heavy and thundery showers are expected to hit North Somerset on Sunday and Monday, before the drier weather returns on Tuesday.