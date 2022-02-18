News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury

Storm Eunice: When will the storm pass?

Paul Jones

Published: 4:07 PM February 18, 2022
Met Office amber warning grab

The weather warning for the South West has now been downgraded to amber by the Met Office - Credit: Met Office

The landmark 'red' weather warning that was in place for the South West of England this morning as Storm Eunice battered the country has now expired.

However, while many of us will be taking a breath, an amber warning remains in place for the south of England - including the South West - until 9pm tonight (February 18).

The warning means forecasters predict 'flying debris could result in a danger to life' as the storm continues to wreak havoc across the country.

"Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down," the warning adds.

"Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights."

There is also a good chance of power cuts, and large waves bringing debris on to seafront areas.

Fallen and trees and branches will continue to be an issue, the Met Office says.

However, after the amber warning expires, a yellow warning kicks in at 6am tomorrow morning, running through until 6pm.

WHile this is a further lessening of the storm, the Met Office says there is a 'small chance' some roads could close, and the winds could affect repair work after today's problems.

Storm Eunice
North Somerset News
Weston-super-Mare News

