Seafront traders preparing for crowds during hottest weekend of the year

Published: 3:01 PM July 16, 2021

Seafront traders are hoping for a bumper weekend with temperatures set to reach 26C over the weekend.

The sunshine is set to stay until Thursday, with maximum temperatures predicted at 28C.

With the school holidays beginning for some pupils today, businesses are hoping the sun will help to bring people back to the beach and town centre.

Kevin Major, who runs Weston Donkeys added: “We are definitely hoping for a busy summer. We really need it after the last year. It’s starting to get busier, and if we get the weather, then people will come.”

During the hot weather over the May bank holiday, thousands of people flocked to Weston with businesses reporting a huge increase in footfall.

Holly Francis, whose family run a number of Weston businesses including John's Rock Shop and the Beach Hut, said: "We are prepared for the fact people aren't going to be going abroad and will be holidaying in the UK so we've taken on more staff to help us through the busy summer period."

The Met Office’s forecast for Weston over the weekend is ‘fine and dry with plenty of sunshine’.



