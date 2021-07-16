News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Weather

Seafront traders preparing for crowds during hottest weekend of the year

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 3:01 PM July 16, 2021   
Beach Hut

Holly from the Beach Hut. - Credit: Vicky Angear

Seafront traders are hoping for a bumper weekend with temperatures set to reach 26C over the weekend. 

The sunshine is set to stay until Thursday, with maximum temperatures predicted at 28C. 

Weekend-Weather-17-18-July-2021---Hottest-Weekend-Of-The-Yea

With the school holidays beginning for some pupils today, businesses are hoping the sun will help to bring people back to the beach and town centre. 

Kevin Major, who runs Weston Donkeys added: “We are definitely hoping for a busy summer. We really need it after the last year. It’s starting to get busier, and if we get the weather, then people will come.”  

During the hot weather over the May bank holiday, thousands of people flocked to Weston with businesses reporting a huge increase in footfall.

Holly Francis, whose family run a number of Weston businesses including John's Rock Shop and the Beach Hut, said: "We are prepared for the fact people aren't going to be going abroad and will be holidaying in the UK so we've taken on more staff to help us through the busy summer period."

The Met Office’s forecast for Weston over the weekend is ‘fine and dry with plenty of sunshine’. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Weston nightclub announces relaunch party with celebrity guest
  2. 2 Man pulls necklace from woman’s neck in Weston robbery
  3. 3 Council could take control of housing sites in Weston after lack of action
  1. 4 Threat to pier and Prince Consort Gardens sparks formation of new community group
  2. 5 Seafront hotel launches wedding service under revamp
  3. 6 Council's enforcement officers issued 62 fines last week
  4. 7 Leo awarded for bravery after saving mum’s life aged five
  5. 8 Somerset landmark features in Craig and Bruno's Great British Road Trips
  6. 9 Canadian coffee and doughnut specialist could build drive-thru restaurant in town
  7. 10 Woman dies at shopping centre near Weston
Weston Beach
Weston seafront
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Andy Bidmead of Fork 'n' Ale.

Town centre pub reopens with revamped menu and live music offerings

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Balloon launch at Bristol Airport

Bristol Airport

Mass balloon launch across North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
England fans at Allstars Sports Bar.

Euro 2020

PICTURES: How Euro 2020 brought Weston together

Carrington Walker

person
The proposed site off Moor Road is a gateway which should be protected, according to campaigners in

Third planning application for 60 homes in village refused

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus