Warm weather to stay for England's Euros opener
- Credit: Archant
The warm weather is here to stay this weekend with temperatures set to rise to 25C.
Most people in North Somerset can expect the mercury to stay comfortably above 20C over the next few days, even if there is expected to be a fair bit of cloud cover on Friday heading into Saturday.
Clouds are set to clear overnight tonight (Friday), giving way to a warm sunny day tomorrow (Saturday), with a maximum temperature of 23C.
Weekend-Weather---Blue-Skies-And-Rising-Temperatures
Sunday will be even hotter as temperatures are expected to get to 25C or more as England kick off their Euro 2020 campaign, according to the Met Office.
Tourists are expected to flock to North Somerset’s beaches and beauty spots to make the most of the sun.
The sunshine is set to continue into Monday and Tuesday, reaching highs of 20-22C.
