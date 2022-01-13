News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Another weather warning issued for Somerset

Paul Jones

Published: 12:05 PM January 13, 2022
Somerset south west weather warning January 13 14

The warning is in place until Friday morning - Credit: Met Office

Travel could be disrupted after another weather warning was issued for Somerset and much of the south west.

Met Office forecasters predict fog will form this evening, causing problems on the roads, and have issued a yellow warning in place between 5pm this evening (January 13) and 11am tomorrow.

They said people could expect 'slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible', as well as 'a chance of delays or cancellations to flights' as temperatures drop to around -2C overnight.

"Patches of fog will redevelop on Thursday evening," a forecaster said.

"These will become more widespread during the early hours, with some dense freezing fog across the east of the area. Frosty too."

On Friday (January 14), the day would start cold, with the fog clearing as the day progresses.

"A cold and in places foggy start," the forecaster added.

"The fog will be reluctant to clear in some spots, but where it does lift there'll be some decent spells of sunshine. Maximum temperature, 9C."

