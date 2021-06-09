When to watch partial solar eclipse in North Somerset

Published: 12:35 PM June 9, 2021

The partial solar eclipse can be seen tomorrow morning. - Credit: Pixabay

People across North Somerset can watch a partial solar eclipse tomorrow (Thursday morning) as the moon passes between the earth and the sun.

Sky-gazers across the UK will be able to see nearly a third of the sun being blocked out by the moon in what is known as an annular eclipse.

These spectacular events only occur every one or two years, when the sun and moon are exactly in line with the earth.

As it is a partial eclipse, observers in the UK and Ireland will see a crescent sun instead of a ring.

Experts are warning people to be extremely careful when viewing the event. People are advised not to look directly at the sun through sunglasses, binoculars, telescopes or a telephoto lens on an SLR camera.

Safe ways to view the eclipse include using a simple a pinhole projector, solar eclipse viewing glasses or special solar filters - which can fit on telescopes.

Ian Phillips, an astrophotographer from Worle, said: “The partial solar eclipse on June 10, 2021 is a fantastic opportunity for everyone to see something spectacular.

“Even though it is a partial eclipse you will still need to be extremely careful when viewing. The safest way will be using some solar film or solar eclipse viewing glasses.

“If these are unavailable then a simple pin hole camera is an effective, easy and safe way to observe the eclipse. The next partial eclipse visible in the UK will not be until October 2022.”

There’s a partial eclipse of the Sun visible across the UK on Thursday, 10 June. We’ve a full guide, including a video presented by solar scientist @Dr_Lucie. https://t.co/CxzlVrKuQv pic.twitter.com/qYmLq3PvzL — Popular Astronomy (@popastro) June 6, 2021

The partial eclipse can be viewed from 10.04am and finish at 12.19pm.