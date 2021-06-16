Thunderstorms forecast for North Somerset

Published: 1:04 PM June 16, 2021

Thunderstorms are predicted for Weston and across North Somerset for the next few days.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for North Somerset, with storms forecast between 6pm tonight (Wednesday) and midnight tomorrow (Thursday).

Weather-forecast---Wednesday-June-16

Temperatures of 21C, with sunny intervals and a gentle breeze are forecast for the area. But the warning says there is a chance power cuts and some flash floods may occur, with delays and cancellations to train and bus services possible where flooding or lightning strikes occur.

The weather warning has been extended into Friday and Saturday morning. However, the risk of thunderstorms is expected to drop at 9am on Saturday as the area enjoys some sun, with highs of 21C.

The warm spell looks set to end on Sunday, with rain forecast for most of the day. Showers are also predicted for Monday through to Friday next week.