Weather warning issued for thunderstorms across Somerset
- Credit: Met Office
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the UK this week.
From today (August 15) until Wednesday (August 17), 'hit-and-miss' thunderstorms are likely to develop across the region.
Thunderstorms are most likely on Tuesday, when forecasters have predicted 'torrential downpours for some spots,' leading to 'possible disruption'.
This warning comes after a second rare 'extreme heat warning' was issued this summer after southern England experienced the driest July since records began in 1836.
The Met Office said: "Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly.
"Damage may be caused to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
"There is a slight chance power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."
The wet weather is meant to ease on Thursday with sunny intervals and a high of 21C.