Website page launch marks Deaf Awareness Week

Published: 2:59 PM May 7, 2021

North Somerset Council has set up a dedicated page on its website to mark Deaf Awareness Week this week.

The theme of the week is Coming Through It Together, to highlight the effect the Covid-19 pandemic has had on everyone.

Executive member for adult services, health and housing, Cllr Mike Bell, said: "For the past seven years we’ve celebrated Deaf Awareness Week in North Somerset with the deaf community and a wide range of organisations, voluntary groups and local schools.

Mike Bell. - Credit: Sub

"Unfortunately, for the second year running we're unable to hold face-to-face events because of the ongoing coronavirus restrictions, but we still want to mark this important event."

The aims of the week are to let deaf people know about the social groups and specialist services available to them and to promote deaf awareness among the general public.

The council's dedicated webpage includes information and contact details of the many organisations and support groups that provide services to the deaf community in North Somerset.

For more information, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/daw2021