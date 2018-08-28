Advanced search

Expert advice on planning an unforgettable wedding in Weston

PUBLISHED: 11:23 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:27 13 December 2018

You can pick seasonal flowers to decorate the venue at a wedding at The Royal Hotel in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Daniel Standerwick Photography.

Daniel Standerwick Photography

Planning a wedding? The Royal Hotel’s wedding coordinator Haley Montgomery shares her top tips on winter weddings and more.

The Birnbeck Suite, with its large bay windows, offers views across the Weston bay and is a versatile event space that can be dressed to match your dreamed event at The Royal Hotel. Picture: Daniel Standerwick Photography.The Birnbeck Suite, with its large bay windows, offers views across the Weston bay and is a versatile event space that can be dressed to match your dreamed event at The Royal Hotel. Picture: Daniel Standerwick Photography.

Planning your perfect wedding can be stressful. There’s choosing the local wedding venue and picking where to hold the reception.

The bride’s dress to think of. Who to invite. The list goes on and on.

That’s why couples turn to wedding planners to help make the day run as smoothly as possible.

As the wedding coordinator at The Royal Hotel in Weston-super-Mare, Haley Montgomery’s job is to oversee the big day, allowing the happy couple and guests to enjoy the whole experience.

EXPERT ADVICE ON PLANNING A WEDDING

The Royal Hotel’s wedding coordinator understands that no wedding day is identical, and endeavours to match each occasion to the couple’s individual requirements.

“We try and tailor each package to each couple,” said Haley Montgomery.

You can choose from various seasonal wedding menus at The Royal Hotel in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Daniel Standerwick Photography.You can choose from various seasonal wedding menus at The Royal Hotel in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Daniel Standerwick Photography.

Haley’s top five tips for planning a wedding are:

1. Start planning early, set a date and then work around this.

2. Find your venue and book suppliers as soon as you can to avoid disappointment.

3. Stick to your budget, but be realistic.

Holding a wedding at The Royal Hotel in Weston-super-Mare gives both the happy couple and their guests the chance to stay overnight in sumptuous rooms. Picture: Daniel Standerwick Photography.Holding a wedding at The Royal Hotel in Weston-super-Mare gives both the happy couple and their guests the chance to stay overnight in sumptuous rooms. Picture: Daniel Standerwick Photography.

4. Allow friends and family to help when they can.

5. Be organised!

CHOOSING A WEDDING VENUE

Whether it’s a winter wedding in Weston or a summer celebration by the seaside, holding all aspects of your special day in one place enables you to simplify the arrangements.

On getting married in a hotel, Haley Montgomery said: “It doesn’t matter what time of the year you get married, as you are in the same location all day.”

However, there are matters to think about, depending on the time of the year.

Haley explained: “Things to maybe consider though are the lighting as it does get darker in the winter months.

A wedding cake at a reception at The Royal Hotel in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Daniel Standerwick Photography.A wedding cake at a reception at The Royal Hotel in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Daniel Standerwick Photography.

“Factors to think about would be choices of flowers the couple may pick, as not all flowers are available all year round and are seasonal.

“Food choices may vary from different months, so menu choices may change.”

As an established wedding venue, The Royal Hotel has this covered. It has long-standing relationships with suppliers including florists, photographers, entertainment and much more.

Haley added: “We currently offer seasonal menus in our new brochure; this covers the spring/summer and autumn/winter months.”

There are various wedding menu options to choose from at The Royal Hotel in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Daniel Standerwick Photography.There are various wedding menu options to choose from at The Royal Hotel in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Daniel Standerwick Photography.

There is no difference in cost between having a winter and summer wedding at the hotel, although prices do differ between the various menu options.

ADVANTAGES OF A WINTER WEDDING

Haley Montgomery’s top tips are:

A wedding at The Royal Hotel in Weston-super-Mare can be tailored to suit the couple. Picture: Daniel Standerwick Photography.A wedding at The Royal Hotel in Weston-super-Mare can be tailored to suit the couple. Picture: Daniel Standerwick Photography.

1. Availability is normally better throughout the winter months, and you may be able to book with not much notice.

2. Some venues offer a better rate for a winter wedding, such on bedroom rates etc.

3. Choosing a winter wedding date gives you a big bargaining tool with your suppliers.

4. Winter tends to be a less busy time of year, so you’ll find more availability and suppliers are keen to offer discounts.

A top table at a wedding held at The Royal Hotel in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Daniel Standerwick Photography.A top table at a wedding held at The Royal Hotel in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Daniel Standerwick Photography.

5. The decorations can be prettier with using lots of candles and fairy lights, as the day turns darker earlier in the winter.

Haley added: “It really is down to personal choice why a couple choose a time of year to marry.

“Some marry due to the fact they like that time of the year or they have a date in mind as it is special to them, such as an anniversary of when they met.”

The Royal Hotel in Weston-super-Mare is a popular wedding venue.The Royal Hotel in Weston-super-Mare is a popular wedding venue.

WINTER WEDDING IDEAS

An indoor winter wedding can be magical for a number of reasons.

With brides and grooms less concerned about the weather outside, it allows them to get creative in their chosen venue instead.

This opens up a whole host of possibilities for a unique winter wedding theme, which can extend to the décor, bridal outfits and more.

The Royal Hotel in Weston-super-MareThe Royal Hotel in Weston-super-Mare

Colour palettes are varied during the season, with rich burgundies and ice blues both associated with Christmas, offering plenty of inspiration for bridesmaids’ dresses, groomsmen accessories, and table decorations.

Getting married at a hotel also means you don’t have to worry about what to wear to keep warm or dry should the day be hit by bad weather.

When planning a wedding during the months of November, December, January and February, one of the most important considerations is the light.

With shorter daylight hours, try to secure an earlier time slot for the ceremony to give your photographer the best chance of capturing images in natural light.

This will help ensure the bride’s wedding gown and the bridesmaids’ dresses are shown to the best effect in the day’s photos.

WHY MARRY IN THE SPRING?

The Royal Hotel’s wedding coordinator Haley Montgomery lists the advantages of a spring wedding as follows:

1. Spring is all about rebirth and starting over, the best start to a new married couple.

2. Flowers/grounds will be in bloom, so a great backdrop for photos.

3. Spring produce is available for wedding menus.

4. Lots of pastel colours around, ideal for bridesmaid dresses.

WHY PICK THE ROYAL HOTEL?

If you are planning a wedding in the South West, The Royal Hotel in Weston-super-Mare has an enviable reputation, with everything you need to make your day special, individual and memorable.

Situated a stone’s throw from the seafront and the town’s famous pier, the boutique hotel in South Parade has 44 comfortable and attractive en-suite bedrooms, ranging from single rooms to family apartment – perfect for a wedding party.

For couples, the hotel boasts romantic rooms with four-poster beds and views across Weston’s famous bay.

Haley Montgomery said: “Having a hotel wedding you can enjoy the whole day being under one roof.

“At The Royal Hotel, we offer the services of having a civil ceremony, wedding reception and evening party.

“Another advantage is yourself and guests can stay overnight.”

For that wow factor, the hotel’s Birnbeck Suite, with its floor to ceiling bay windows, offers superb views across the bay. This impressive room can be dressed to match a couple’s wedding colour scheme.

• For more on weddings at The Royal Hotel in Weston-super-Mare, visit http://www.royalhotelweston.com/ or email weddings@royalhotelweston.com

Alternatively, call the hotel on 01934 423100.

Weston-super-Mare

