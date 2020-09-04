Advanced search

Charity cycle back on after being postponed earlier this year

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 September 2020

The Wedmore 40/30 charity cycle will go ahead this month.Picture: Weston Hospice

Weston Hospice

A charity cycle to raise funds for Weston Hospice is set to take place this month, after it was initially cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The third Wedmore 40/30 event will take place on September 27, after it was postponed in July, in support of the hospice and St Mary’s Church in the village.

The event has been running annually since 2018, which challenges bike enthusiasts to take on either a 30, 40 or a combined 70-mile course.

There will also be a family-friendly 12-mile route, which returns by popular demand.

The course starts and finishes at sports venue the Post and Wicket, at Wedmore Playing Fields, and takes riders through the heart of Somerset landmarks such as Cheddar Gorge, the Mendip Hills and levels.

Event organiser David Eccles said: “We’ve got a fantastic event planned for all keen cyclists.

“The routes are tailored for those who are elite-level cyclists right the way through to the 12-mile family ride.

“We were determined not to let the coronavirus scupper our event, and we have put plans in place to keep everyone safe. Come and join us, have a wonderful ride and raise money for a fabulous cause while you are at it.”

Participants taking on the hospice’s 30-mile challenge will head south of Wedmore towards Glastonbury, taking in the Somerset Levels’ views.

Those on the 40-mile cycle will tackle The Hill Climber to ride up through Cheddar Gorge, across the Mendip Hills and around Chew Valley Lake, before venturing back over the Mendips to Wedmore.

The Full House at 70 miles takes cyclists along a 40-mile route across the Mendips and round Chew Valley Lake, back to Wedmore to refuel to finish with a slightly flatter 30 miles around the Somerset levels.

The 12-mile Family Fun Ride is a short and flat route around the Somerset levels.

Spaces cost between £4-£35 and sales will be split between the hospice and St. Mary’s Church.

Donations and sponsorship will go to the hospice to support the care given to those with life-limiting conditions.

For more information and to sign up, log on to www.westonhospicecare.org.uk/event/wedmore-40-30

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

