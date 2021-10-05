Ale festival serves out £20k to local causes

Published: 12:42 PM October 5, 2021

Wedmore Real Ale Festival celebrated another record year of ale drinking and fundraising on Saturday night, with the organisers pouring out £20,000 in donations to worthy causes.

Some 16 organisations were handed cheques at the annual presentation evening at Wedmore Village Hall on October 2.

The cheques were presented before 100 people - made up of the successful beneficiaries, organisers past and present, volunteers and sponsors - gathered to celebrate the comeback year for the 20th festival, which took place in the village over the weekend of September 10-12.

This year’s fundraising was the most successful yet, surpassing 2019’s total of £19,000 and bringing the total amount of money raised for local causes over the festival’s 20-year history to £226,320.

The beneficiaries for 2021 include Children's Hospice South West, Weston Hospicecare, Weston Samaritans, Somewhere House Somerset, Wedmore First School PTA and Wedmore and Axbridge Community Health Fund.