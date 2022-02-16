Wedmore charity cycle to go ahead in July

The Wedmore 40/30 charity cycle will go ahead this July. - Credit: Skitterphoto/2380 images

The popular Wedmore 40/30 charity cycle is to go ahead in July after a hiatus caused by the pandemic.

In support of Weston Hospicecare and St Mary’s Church, riders will get the chance to cycle through some of Somerset's most scenic areas on July 10.

Cyclists will tackle either a 30-, 40- or 70-mile course across Cheddar Gorge, the Mendip Hills and over the Levels, with all rides starting and finishing at the Post and Wicket in Wedmore.

Back by popular demand, a 12 mile ride is also available to families.

Weston Hospicecare events manager, Jane Murch, said: "This is a fantastic event for all keen cyclists.

"The routes are targeted to those who are elite-level cyclists right the way through hobbyists and families.

"Come and join us, have a wonderful ride and raise money for a fabulous cause while you're at it."

Tickets cost between £4 and £35. All sales will be split between the hospice and St Mary’s Church.

To sign up, and for more information about the event, click here.



