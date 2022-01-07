Air ambulance takes casualty to hospital after Somerset crash
- Credit: Archant
A person was taken to hospital by air ambulance after a crash this morning (January 7).
Ambulance crews at the scene, in the Wedmore area, requested firefighers attend the incident at just after 9.30am.
A crew from Cheddar and another from Glastonbury were sent to the scene.
"Crews arrived on scene and confirmed there had been a two-vehicle (crash) with one person trapped," said a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson.
"Crews initially carried out first aid and stabilised the vehicle.
"Once paramedics and doctor arrived and assessed casualty, crews used hydraulic rescue tools to allow the casualty to be extricated."
One person was taken to hospital by air ambulance, they added, before crews made vehicles safe and left the scene.
Most Read
- 1 First sneak peek at Weston's See Monster
- 2 Weston cyclist and biker taken to hospital after crash
- 3 CCTV images released after robbery at Weston shop
- 4 PICTURES: Hundreds of tractors rally in memory of much-loved farmer
- 5 Go-ahead for 'worst ever' housing plan for Somerset village
- 6 Bird-to-human transmission of bird flu confirmed in South West
- 7 Weston General Hospital declares 'internal critical incident' as staff sickness rises
- 8 4x4 owner gets police warning after driving through Somerset AONB
- 9 More than 70 affordable homes to be built in Nailsea and Weston
- 10 Funeral to be held for much-loved Banwell man