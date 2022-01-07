Air ambulance takes casualty to hospital after Somerset crash

An air ambulance was sent to the crash, near Wedmore - Credit: Archant

A person was taken to hospital by air ambulance after a crash this morning (January 7).

Ambulance crews at the scene, in the Wedmore area, requested firefighers attend the incident at just after 9.30am.

A crew from Cheddar and another from Glastonbury were sent to the scene.

"Crews arrived on scene and confirmed there had been a two-vehicle (crash) with one person trapped," said a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson.

"Crews initially carried out first aid and stabilised the vehicle.

"Once paramedics and doctor arrived and assessed casualty, crews used hydraulic rescue tools to allow the casualty to be extricated."

One person was taken to hospital by air ambulance, they added, before crews made vehicles safe and left the scene.