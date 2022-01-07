News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Air ambulance takes casualty to hospital after Somerset crash

person

Paul Jones

Published: 11:55 AM January 7, 2022
Updated: 11:58 AM January 7, 2022
An air ambulance was callled to Beach Road this afternoon.

An air ambulance was sent to the crash, near Wedmore - Credit: Archant

A person was taken to hospital by air ambulance after a crash this morning (January 7).

Ambulance crews at the scene, in the Wedmore area, requested firefighers attend the incident at just after 9.30am.

A crew from Cheddar and another from Glastonbury were sent to the scene.

"Crews arrived on scene and confirmed there had been a two-vehicle (crash) with one person trapped," said a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson. 

"Crews initially carried out first aid and stabilised the vehicle. 

"Once paramedics and doctor arrived and assessed casualty, crews used hydraulic rescue tools to allow the casualty to be extricated."

One person was taken to hospital by air ambulance, they added, before crews made vehicles safe and left the scene.

Most Read

  1. 1 First sneak peek at Weston's See Monster
  2. 2 Weston cyclist and biker taken to hospital after crash
  3. 3 CCTV images released after robbery at Weston shop
  1. 4 PICTURES: Hundreds of tractors rally in memory of much-loved farmer
  2. 5 Go-ahead for 'worst ever' housing plan for Somerset village
  3. 6 Bird-to-human transmission of bird flu confirmed in South West
  4. 7 Weston General Hospital declares 'internal critical incident' as staff sickness rises
  5. 8 4x4 owner gets police warning after driving through Somerset AONB
  6. 9 More than 70 affordable homes to be built in Nailsea and Weston
  7. 10 Funeral to be held for much-loved Banwell man
Wedmore News
Cheddar News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Runway Weston Google Street View

Drama as bus catches FIRE on busy Weston route

Paul Jones

person
Weston CCTV sexual assault investigation ASP

CCTV image released in Weston sexual assault probe

Paul Jones

person
John Burge Christmas display Worle

Christmas lights display wins national competition

Paul Jones

person
Argos distribution centre, near Bridgwater.

Jobs fair announced to help redundant Argos staff

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon