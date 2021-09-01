News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Colourful flower festival raises thousands for village church

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 9:00 AM September 1, 2021   
Linda Wright with her display at Wedmore Flower Festival.

Linda Wright with her display at Wedmore Flower Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

A Wedmore church was filled with colourful blooms as villagers celebrated their annual flower show over the weekend. 

Heather Hector with a display by Jo Avery. Wedmore Flower Festival

Heather Hector with a display by Jo Avery. - Credit: Mark Atherton

St Mary’s Church put on the event from August 28-29, and worshippers filled the building with beautiful arrangements. 

Volunteers also served light lunches, cream teas and refreshments to visitors. 

Visitors ennjoying refreshments at Wedmore Flower Festival.

Visitors enjoying refreshments at Wedmore Flower Festival. - Credit: Mark Atherton

The event was organised by Sarah Wilcox and Heather Hector, while Jill and John Morse held a preview the night before with music and wine. 

A spokesman said: “Liam Davis and friends played the organ throughout the weekend and was much appreciated by the visitors who came from far and wide. Our grateful thanks to the wonderful flower arrangers and all our visitors.” 

Elizabeth Henderson and Lizzie Hector with Alan Philps pulpit display. Wedmore Flower Festival

Elizabeth Henderson and Lizzie Hector with Alan Philps pulpit display. - Credit: Mark Atherton

The event concluded with a rousing Songs of Praise on Sunday evening. 

Almost £7,000 was raised during the festival, which will go towards the upkeep of St Mary’s Church, to help recoup some of the loss of income from the pandemic. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Go ahead secured for £11million Weston seafront scheme
  2. 2 Star Wars characters out in force in Weston
  3. 3 Yatton's North End Road set for major closure
  1. 4 New faces voted onto board of directors at Hornets RFC
  2. 5 Plans for new £3.2million health centre for Weston being finalised
  3. 6 Weston pub to host music festival this weekend
  4. 7 Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset 
  5. 8 Whirligig festival returns to Weston
  6. 9 How to enjoy 62 days off while using only 26 days of annual leave in 2022
  7. 10 Play Your Way across North Somerset
Wedmore News
Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dolphin Square is set to offer temporary car parking for up to 200 spaces.

North Somerset Council

Additional parking to be introduced in Weston town centre

Carrington Walker

person
Busy Weston beach

Coronavirus

Covid warning as crowds expected to flock to North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Kitty Jones 100th birthday

Weston woman celebrates a century with helicopter flight

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Nigel Briers (left) with Zaya Mears, volunteers team leader at Weston-super-Mare Pride.

Weston Pride founder selected for UK inclusions officer role

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon