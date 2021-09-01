Colourful flower festival raises thousands for village church
- Credit: Mark Atherton
A Wedmore church was filled with colourful blooms as villagers celebrated their annual flower show over the weekend.
St Mary’s Church put on the event from August 28-29, and worshippers filled the building with beautiful arrangements.
Volunteers also served light lunches, cream teas and refreshments to visitors.
The event was organised by Sarah Wilcox and Heather Hector, while Jill and John Morse held a preview the night before with music and wine.
A spokesman said: “Liam Davis and friends played the organ throughout the weekend and was much appreciated by the visitors who came from far and wide. Our grateful thanks to the wonderful flower arrangers and all our visitors.”
The event concluded with a rousing Songs of Praise on Sunday evening.
Almost £7,000 was raised during the festival, which will go towards the upkeep of St Mary’s Church, to help recoup some of the loss of income from the pandemic.
