Annual flower event raises £1,500 for church

Hazel Hudson with her arrangement celebrating Allerton and in memory of Kate Durston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A village's showpiece summer event boasted brilliant blooms of flowers and raised valuable cash for a church.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wedmore Flower Festival was held from July 26-27, raising hundreds of pounds for Wedmore Methodist Church.

The show attracted a sizable crowd, and raised in excess of £1,500.

Floral displays filled the church with colour, and there were historical documents on show containing the church's records dating back to the 18th century.

The festival's theme was Somerset villages, with entrants required to create displays inspired by the county's picturesque sights.

The free event also had stalls for arts and crafts available.

Coffee and cakes were offered to visitors in the mornings and cream teas in the afternoon.

Church member, Barbara Ellis said: "The festival went very well. We had a steady stream of visitors both days.

"Everyone enjoyed the interpretation in flowers and effects depicting the Somerset villages.

"We were kept very busy."