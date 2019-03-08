Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Annual flower event raises £1,500 for church

PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 August 2019

Hazel Hudson with her arrangement celebrating Allerton and in memory of Kate Durston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hazel Hudson with her arrangement celebrating Allerton and in memory of Kate Durston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A village's showpiece summer event boasted brilliant blooms of flowers and raised valuable cash for a church.

Wedmore Flower Festival was held from July 26-27, raising hundreds of pounds for Wedmore Methodist Church.

The show attracted a sizable crowd, and raised in excess of £1,500.

Floral displays filled the church with colour, and there were historical documents on show containing the church's records dating back to the 18th century.

The festival's theme was Somerset villages, with entrants required to create displays inspired by the county's picturesque sights.

The free event also had stalls for arts and crafts available.

Coffee and cakes were offered to visitors in the mornings and cream teas in the afternoon.

Church member, Barbara Ellis said: "The festival went very well. We had a steady stream of visitors both days.

"Everyone enjoyed the interpretation in flowers and effects depicting the Somerset villages.

"We were kept very busy."

Most Read

M5 closure causes traffic chaos

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

Weston General Hospital bosses resign as big changes to the service loom

James Rimmer, chief executive of Weston General Hospital.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Waste collection service ‘not good enough’ as Biffa apologies for issues

Cllr Bridget Petty said Biffa’'s service has ‘not been good enough’. Picture: Mark Atherton

M5 closure caused by police chase crash

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

Most Read

M5 closure causes traffic chaos

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

Weston General Hospital bosses resign as big changes to the service loom

James Rimmer, chief executive of Weston General Hospital.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Waste collection service ‘not good enough’ as Biffa apologies for issues

Cllr Bridget Petty said Biffa’'s service has ‘not been good enough’. Picture: Mark Atherton

M5 closure caused by police chase crash

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Remembering ‘Rocky’ Regan – one of greatest at Congresbury CC

Colin King and Mary Regan holding the match ball given to Michael Regan for his nine wickets for eight runs over Wells City

Sam Trego hails ‘crucial’ Weston win over Keynsham

Peter Trego on his way to 116 runs against Kenysham on Saturday 3rd August

Cricket: Congresbury back to winning ways as Edmunds excels

Mick Edmunds runs between the wickets for Congresbury (pic Congresbury CC)

Weston give splashing effort to reach last four of annual sea water polo tournament

Weston Water Polo at Lyme Splash as they reached the semi finals of the annual tournament

Super senior Harris takes home Wedmore GC’s final championship of the season

Senior champion Tim Harris and other winners at Wedmore Golf Club
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists