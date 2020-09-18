Pub closes after positive coronavirus test

The George Inn in Wedmore.Picture: Google Street View Google Street View

A Somerset pub and hotel has closed after one of its visitors has tested positive for coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The George Inn, in Wedmore, has closed with ‘immediate effect’.

In a statement on the pub’s social media page, the business said a deep clean will take place and any necessary testing will be undertaken.

The public house said those who completed the Track and Trace information will be contacted as soon as possible, and The George is in conversations with the unitary authority and the NHS about its next steps towards reopening the pub.

A spokesman at The George said: “On September 15, a member of the public in the late evening has visited our premises who has since then been tested positive for coronavirus.

“Due to this information, we are closing the hotel with immediate effect, until further notice.

“A deep clean will take place and any necessary testing will be undertaken.

“All people that filled in the track and trace will be contacted as soon as possible.

“At this point in time, we are talking with Somerset County Council and the NHS about our next step towards reopening the pub, while ensuring the safety of our staff and customers which is of the upmost importance.”